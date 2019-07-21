Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol L. Christopher. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Memorial service 10:00 AM Saint Sebastian Catholic Church Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Carol L. Christopher, 72, passed away peacefully July 16, 2019, with her family at her side. Carol was a long-time resident of Madison.



Carol was born on Jan. 20, 1947 in Hartford, Conn. to Fredrick Kiesow and Gloria Bragg. She moved to Winslow at the age of one, where she spent her childhood at the family farm on the Reynolds Road. She graduated from Winslow High School in 1965 and then attended Colby College. While at Colby, she met her husband, Craig, who was attending Thomas College at the time. They were married in 1967 and moved to Madison to start their family and eventually build their home on the Ward Hill Road. Carol dedicated her life to raising her children. She enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and gardening with her children and grandchildren. She could most often be found visiting with family, neighbors and friends over a cup of coffee and a homemade treat. Her love of animals was showcased in the many dogs and cats that she cared for over the years.



Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Craig Christopher of Madison; her children, Tony Christopher and his wife, Cynthia of Oakland, Debbie Guzman and her husband, Jimmy of Waltham, Mass., Peter Christopher and his wife, Janet of Portland; her five grandchildren, Kayla, Claire, Jonathan, Eric, and Ariana; and her brothers, Tom Kiesow of Schenectady N.Y., Walter Kiesow of Winslow, Fred Kiesow of Virginia Beach Va., and Kim Kiesow of Garner, N.C.



Carol was predeceased by her parents, Fredrick Kiesow and Gloria Bragg; as well as her special aunt and uncle, Bill and Ruth Clark of Clinton.



A memorial service will be held on Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the



Saint Sebastian



Catholic Church



273 Water St.



Skowhegan, ME 04976



or the



Glenridge Comfort



Care Unit



P.O. Box 828



Waterville, ME 04903







