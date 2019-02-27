Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Roux. View Sign

SHAWMUT - Carol J. Roux, 81, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Waterville, the daughter of Charles and Lottie (Ferland) King.She worked for over 40 years at C F Hathaway shirt manufacturing company until her retirement in May of 2000. She was active in Local 486 Union and was vice president of the Central Maine Labor Council. She was married to Erland Roux for 48 years until his death in November 2008. Carol enjoyed doing search a word puzzles, watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics She was a democrat and loved the politics of Barak Obama.Carol is survived by son, Timothy Roux and wife Veronica of Belgrade; grandson, T.J. of Auburn; and great-grandsons, Jeremy and Jackson; her sister Norma Grenier and husband Ross of Mapleton; her special niece Cindy Batey and husband Gary of Fairfield Center; special friends, Barbara Buterbaugh and Judy Smith who were known as the "lunch bunch"; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Lottie King; her sisters Lorraine Booth. Beverly Trionfante, and Patricia Michaud. Carol also had her special kitty Peaches for 17 years.The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Center for her care, especially Deb and Janice.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Carol'smemory to the:Humane SocietyWaterville Area100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04976

