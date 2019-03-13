Obituary Guest Book View Sign

UNITY - Carol J. Fowler of Unity passed away peacefully on March, 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 29, 1937 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Richard Mathieu and Louvine (Nadeau) Mathieu. She graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield in 1955 and went on to have a career as a beautician that spanned nearly four decades. In 1959 she married Floyd Fowler of Thorndike. Carol was an award winning artist and loved playing the guitar, singing and dancing. She is survived by five children, Lauri Thomas-Fowler of Broadlands, Va. and her wife, Linda, Sherri Lorette of Sharon, Vt. and her husband, Kevin Blakeman, Heidi Hilton of Bingham and her husband, Terry, Jodi Fowler of Kansas City, Mo. and Todd Fowler of Randolph, Vt; one sister, Pauline Rogers of Winslow and one brother, Alan Mathieu of Fairfield; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her son, Matthew. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at United Methodist Church, 113 Dr. Mann Rd. in Skowhegan. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the , Maine Affiliate, 51 U.S. Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, Maine 04074







Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000

