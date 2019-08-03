Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Beaulieu Ferreira. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Service 1:00 PM Unity Union Church Depot Street , ME View Map Burial Following Services Unity Pond Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

UNITY - Carol Beaulieu Ferreira, 75, died peacefully at her home on Friday, July 26, 2019, after a long illness.



She was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Edward and Edwina Beaulieu.



Carol grew up in Fairfield, Maine, and was a graduate of Lawrence High School, class of 1961. She was always quite proud to be a Lawrence Bulldog. Upon graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Ferreira on Sept. 2, 1961.



Carol lived in Unity where she enjoyed being a homemaker and working at Unity Pharmacy for many years. She enjoyed spending summers at the lake and eventually lived year-round on the lake. She enjoyed knitting, she would knit beautiful mittens all year long and give them to the local school and church for area children. In her early years, she and Bob enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and going to the races. She also enjoyed going to Disney World every spring with her grandchildren. She was a member of Unity Union Methodist Church. In her later years she loved just being at home and would help her husband do paperwork for their business, Ferreira Trucking.



Carol was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ferreira on June 12, 2019; her parents, Edward and Edwina Beaulieu; her father and mother in-law, Henry and Edna Ferreira; her son-in-law, Michael Jones; and a very special aunt, Joann Miville.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori Ferreira Jones of Unity; her son, Timothy Ferreira and wife Suzanne of Unity; her grandchildren, Amy Jones Corson and husband Michael of Unity, Adam Robert Jones and Nikki Abrahamson of Unity, Alissa Jones Keene and husband Kyle of Belfast, Nicholas Ferreira and Hannah Ferreira of Unity; her eight great granddaughters, Kaylee, Allyee and Rylee Corson of Unity, Mikala, Kristyn, Kelsey and Savanna Jones of Unity and Raegan Keene of Belfast; her Sister, Ann Beaulieu Maglaras and husband John of Pittsfield; her niece, Megan Maglaras Stevenson and husband Bob and daughter Ashlynne Donovan of Vassalboro; and her dog, Max and cat, Miss Kitty.



Carol's family would like to thank the following for their endless support and care of Carol, her granddaughter, Amy Corson, Irene Cole, Camerine Spaulding, Amber Hamblet, Diana McKeen, Shenita Veazie and Dawn Morin.



A service for Carol will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Unity Union Church on Depot Street in Unity at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Unity Pond Cemetery. The family would like to invite you to join them back at the church for refreshments.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider a donation in Carol's memory to the



Unity United Methodist Women's Group



Unity Union Church



13 Depot St.



Unity, ME 04988







UNITY - Carol Beaulieu Ferreira, 75, died peacefully at her home on Friday, July 26, 2019, after a long illness.She was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Edward and Edwina Beaulieu.Carol grew up in Fairfield, Maine, and was a graduate of Lawrence High School, class of 1961. She was always quite proud to be a Lawrence Bulldog. Upon graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Ferreira on Sept. 2, 1961.Carol lived in Unity where she enjoyed being a homemaker and working at Unity Pharmacy for many years. She enjoyed spending summers at the lake and eventually lived year-round on the lake. She enjoyed knitting, she would knit beautiful mittens all year long and give them to the local school and church for area children. In her early years, she and Bob enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and going to the races. She also enjoyed going to Disney World every spring with her grandchildren. She was a member of Unity Union Methodist Church. In her later years she loved just being at home and would help her husband do paperwork for their business, Ferreira Trucking.Carol was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ferreira on June 12, 2019; her parents, Edward and Edwina Beaulieu; her father and mother in-law, Henry and Edna Ferreira; her son-in-law, Michael Jones; and a very special aunt, Joann Miville.She is survived by her daughter, Lori Ferreira Jones of Unity; her son, Timothy Ferreira and wife Suzanne of Unity; her grandchildren, Amy Jones Corson and husband Michael of Unity, Adam Robert Jones and Nikki Abrahamson of Unity, Alissa Jones Keene and husband Kyle of Belfast, Nicholas Ferreira and Hannah Ferreira of Unity; her eight great granddaughters, Kaylee, Allyee and Rylee Corson of Unity, Mikala, Kristyn, Kelsey and Savanna Jones of Unity and Raegan Keene of Belfast; her Sister, Ann Beaulieu Maglaras and husband John of Pittsfield; her niece, Megan Maglaras Stevenson and husband Bob and daughter Ashlynne Donovan of Vassalboro; and her dog, Max and cat, Miss Kitty.Carol's family would like to thank the following for their endless support and care of Carol, her granddaughter, Amy Corson, Irene Cole, Camerine Spaulding, Amber Hamblet, Diana McKeen, Shenita Veazie and Dawn Morin.A service for Carol will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Unity Union Church on Depot Street in Unity at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Unity Pond Cemetery. The family would like to invite you to join them back at the church for refreshments.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider a donation in Carol's memory to theUnity United Methodist Women's GroupUnity Union Church13 Depot St.Unity, ME 04988 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close