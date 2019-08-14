ST. ALBANS - Carol Beal, 78, died Aug. 9, 2019, at a Pittsfield hospital. She was born March 26, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Gnau) Pavelka.
She graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, class of 1959, and from the University of Dayton (Ohio) in 1963. Carol joined the Peace Corps in 1963 and served as a teacher in Quito, Ecuador. Later she worked as a high school and college text book editor for several publishers in Boston and as a technical writer for an engineering firm in Cambridge, Mass., for one year. She was then a freelance editor of high school and college text books for 25 years in Massachusetts and Maine.
She enjoyed her hobbies of playing the piano, sewing, knitting and making greeting cards, reading, and sending hundreds of cards to cancer patients throughout the U. S. through the Chemo Angels Agency and to our troops overseas.
Carol also fought cancer for 23 years, since 1996. She is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, including nieces, Toni Hout of Des Moines, Iowa, and Terri Reinbolt of Sarasota, Fla. She will also be remembered by a dear friend, Estelle Johnston of Palmyra. At Carol's request there will be no services. Cremation arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Memorial donations may be made to the:
Best Friends
Animal Society
5001 Angel Canyon Road
Kanab, UT 84741
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 14, 2019