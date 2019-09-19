WINTHROP - Carmen Estevez, 92, formerly of Readfield and Manchester, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at Heritage Manor surrounded by her family.
She was born in Havana, Cuba on July 27, 1927, the daughter of Margarito and Maria (Forte) Valdes.
Carmen had worked for John Hancock Insurance Company for many years until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Andres "Andy" Estevez on Jan. 5, 2010; her son-in-law, Anthony DiMauro; three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Carmen E. Squiers and her husband, Ronald of Readfield and Gloria E. DiMauro of Billerica, Mass.; four grandchildren, Lisa Gruver and her husband, Wes of Margate, Fla., Greg Squiers and his partner, Denise Verbicky of East Waterboro, Laura Martinez and her husband, Joseph of Billerica, Mass. and Kristy Beaulieu and her husband, Ryan of Windham; six great-grandchildren, Lakin, Andi and Hunter Gruver, Oliver Beaulieu, Anthony and Vivianne Martinez; a sister, Aurora Valdes of Miami, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where a celebration of life will take place on Monday, September 23 at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the East Readfield Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the
Rez Life Church Mission Fund
66 Ridge Road
Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 19, 2019