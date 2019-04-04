Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carline Ann (Boudreau) Bellefleur. View Sign

WHITEFIELD - Carline Ann (Boudreau) Bellefleur, 69, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by her close family. She fought a courageous battle with bladder cancer.



Carline was born Dec. 23, 1949 in Keegan, the daughter of Edgar R. and Ida (Corbin) Boudreau.



Carline enjoyed family, friends and summer gatherings. She took pleasure in gardening, canning, and crafts but mostly she loved laughter. She had a huge heart, helping neighbors, friends and family, near and far.



She was predeceased by her father; and her longtime companion, Roger Pierce.



She is survived by her mother, of Florida; three daughters, Sherry Bellefleur of Jefferson, Nina Chandler and husband, David of Intervale, N.H., and Michelle Grover and husband, Jim of Newcastle; brothers, Gary Boudreau and wife, Dody of Michigan, Rudy Boudreau of Connecticut, and Michael Boudreau of Maine; sisters, Norma Jean Forgue and husband, Raymond, Velma Phundheller and husband, Richard, and Maxine Gautsch and husband, Harry, all of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley Grover McAvinue and husband, Sean, James Grover Jr., and Caleb Ayers; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Alexander McAvinue; and many extended family and friends.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics Maine,



125 John Roberts Road,



Suite 5,



South Portland, ME 04106.







WHITEFIELD - Carline Ann (Boudreau) Bellefleur, 69, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by her close family. She fought a courageous battle with bladder cancer.Carline was born Dec. 23, 1949 in Keegan, the daughter of Edgar R. and Ida (Corbin) Boudreau.Carline enjoyed family, friends and summer gatherings. She took pleasure in gardening, canning, and crafts but mostly she loved laughter. She had a huge heart, helping neighbors, friends and family, near and far.She was predeceased by her father; and her longtime companion, Roger Pierce.She is survived by her mother, of Florida; three daughters, Sherry Bellefleur of Jefferson, Nina Chandler and husband, David of Intervale, N.H., and Michelle Grover and husband, Jim of Newcastle; brothers, Gary Boudreau and wife, Dody of Michigan, Rudy Boudreau of Connecticut, and Michael Boudreau of Maine; sisters, Norma Jean Forgue and husband, Raymond, Velma Phundheller and husband, Richard, and Maxine Gautsch and husband, Harry, all of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley Grover McAvinue and husband, Sean, James Grover Jr., and Caleb Ayers; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Alexander McAvinue; and many extended family and friends.A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics Maine,125 John Roberts Road,Suite 5,South Portland, ME 04106. Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close