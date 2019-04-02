Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla J. Duplin. View Sign





She was born in Augusta on March 15, 1957, the daughter of Albert J. Pellerin and Jeannette P. (Berube) Pellerin. Carla was a graduate of Cony High School of Augusta. She was employed by Key Services for 15 years and by Motivational Services for several years.



Carla was predeceased by her parents. Surviving is her husband, Charles Duplin Jr. of Augusta; two sisters, Brenda Norton and her husband, Jeff of Windsor and Carol Cote and her husband, Hank of Belgrade; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.



There will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Fitzgerald-Cummings American Legion Post, 213 Capitol St., Augusta.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at



Memorial donations may be made to:



Kennebec Valley



Humane Society,



10 Pet Haven Lane,



Augusta, ME 04330.







AUGUSTA - Carla J. Duplin, 62, of the Leighton Road, died March 25, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health, in Augusta, after an extended illness.She was born in Augusta on March 15, 1957, the daughter of Albert J. Pellerin and Jeannette P. (Berube) Pellerin. Carla was a graduate of Cony High School of Augusta. She was employed by Key Services for 15 years and by Motivational Services for several years.Carla was predeceased by her parents. Surviving is her husband, Charles Duplin Jr. of Augusta; two sisters, Brenda Norton and her husband, Jeff of Windsor and Carol Cote and her husband, Hank of Belgrade; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.There will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Fitzgerald-Cummings American Legion Post, 213 Capitol St., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com Memorial donations may be made to:Kennebec ValleyHumane Society,10 Pet Haven Lane,Augusta, ME 04330. Funeral Home Plummer Funeral Home Inc

16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

(207) 622-9311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close