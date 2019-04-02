AUGUSTA - Carla J. Duplin, 62, of the Leighton Road, died March 25, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health, in Augusta, after an extended illness.
She was born in Augusta on March 15, 1957, the daughter of Albert J. Pellerin and Jeannette P. (Berube) Pellerin. Carla was a graduate of Cony High School of Augusta. She was employed by Key Services for 15 years and by Motivational Services for several years.
Carla was predeceased by her parents. Surviving is her husband, Charles Duplin Jr. of Augusta; two sisters, Brenda Norton and her husband, Jeff of Windsor and Carol Cote and her husband, Hank of Belgrade; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Fitzgerald-Cummings American Legion Post, 213 Capitol St., Augusta.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Kennebec Valley
Humane Society,
10 Pet Haven Lane,
Augusta, ME 04330.
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 2, 2019