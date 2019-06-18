Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Bouchard. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

FARIFIELD - Carla Bouchard, 72, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 16, 2019.



Carla was born in Waterville on Oct. 10, 1946, the daughter of Abel and Cecile (Pinnette) Levesque. She attended public schools in Waterville. She was formerly employed by Scott Paper Company in Winslow, but spent the majority of her life taking care of her family.



Carla met her husband, Gerald Bouchard, 53 years ago at Scott Paper Company. They were introduced by Aunt Agnes Charland at the time clock with the whole crew watching. Their very first date was at the Fireman's Baked Bean Supper on Lithgow Street in Winslow. They were married later that year on December 3, 1966. Carla had a great appreciation of art, music, singing, sewing, gardening, and was a crossword puzzle wizard. She and her husband Gerald took great pride in creating beautiful home decor, furniture, stained glass, and woodworking pieces. She was a private person, but when in a crowd she was the life of the party. Her greatest love was taking care of her family. She was also considered a mom to many of her children's friends. Her inner spirit and will to live was incredibly strong. Carla always put her family first and took such deep care of all of her loved ones.



Carla is survived by her husband Gerald Bouchard; daughter Michelle (Bouchard) Bickford and her husband Brian Bickford of Hopkinton, N.H., daughter Nicole (Bouchard) Schmid and her husband John Schmid of Windham, and son Brian Bouchard and his wife Ann-Marie Gribbin-Bouchard of Portland She is also survived by many grandchildren, Sierra and Benjamin Bickford, Colby and Kyle Schmid, Jacob, Jonathan and Justin Bouchard; her siblings George Levesque and his wife Ellen, Ronald Levesque and his wife Sue, and Pamela Levesque. She is also survived by many beloved extended family and friends.



Carla was predeceased by her parents Abel and Cecile Levesque; nephews Randy Levesque and Jamie Donahue; and brothers-in-law Ronald Bouchard and Laurier Bouchard.



Thank you to all of the staff at Maine Cancer Center and a special thank you to MaineGeneral Hospice for all their support, services and kindness.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:







501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, TN 38105



email:



or: MaineGeneral Hospice



PO Box 828



Waterville, ME 04903







