MERCER - Carla A. (Olson) Paradis, 52, passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born Dec. 12, 1966 in Farmington, the daughter of Carl "Artie" Arthur and Ruth (Foster) Olson.
She attended local schools and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1996. On August 31, 1996, she married James Paradis.
Carla is survived by her husband of 23 years, James Paradis of Mercer; son, Charles Olson of New York; brother, Carlton Foster and wife Karen of Smithfield, sisters, Christine Stevens of Smithfield, Lucy Foster of Mercer, and Lottie Stratton of Mercer, brother-in-law, Dana Tracy of Mercer; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, stepfather, Cecil Stratton; sister, Lorretta (Foster) Tracy, and brother-in-law, Gerald Stevens.
The family wishes to thank all of the medical staff that helped care for Carla.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. at the Village Cemetery, Main Street in Mercer followed by a Celebration of Life at the Mercer Community Center, Beach Hill Road, Mercer.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Carla's memory to:
c/o James Paradis
In Carla's memory
31 Stratton Ln.
Mercer, ME 04957
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 3, 2019