AUGUSTA - On Monday, June 10, 2019, Camille J. Grenier passed away in his sleep at the ripe old age of 92 to join his wife, who preceded him in death by nine months. Camille was born in Augusta on March 19, 1927 the seventh child of 13 children to Clarina (Dostie) and Laurier Grenier. When Camille was approximately 12 years old, his family moved from Mt Vernon Ave. to the West River Rd. where they went back to their family roots of farming.Ca mille had to leave school after the sixth grade to help support his family by cooking in the woods for the lumber jacks. At the age of 18, Camille joined the Army and was shipped to Japan which was shortly after WWII had ended where he attained a rank of Private 1st Class 333rd Quartermaster Salvage Repair Co. He returned home in Dec of 1946 to his wife, Lillian (Palmer) Grenier, whom he had married just before shipping out overseas.Upon his return, he worked many many years at Bates Manufacturing Co. (the cotton mill) on the second shift. This shift allowed him to work various part-time jobs in the forenoon. He worked for his father-in-law at Palmer's Machine Shop, for his brother, Barney, building houses and also did the heavy housecleaning for three elderly families. Finally, he went to work at the State of Maine in the Maintenance Department where his primary job was "window maintenance" from which he retired in about 1984.In January of 1946 after Camille and Lillian eloped (because she was only 17), they never expected the adventures that lay ahead for them. First they had three children, Tarilyn "Tari" Austin, Ronald "Ron" Grenier and 13 years later, Michelle "Micky" Cram, and built their family home. They both continued to work and rear their children and made their house a welcoming atmosphere for their and their children's friends. They went camping with their family, were snowmobilers and enjoyed riding their Mopeds/motorcycles. They were able to take a trip to Hawaii with friends and also to Europe.Later they built a camp in Oquossoc on Rangeley Lake which they were able to enjoy for more than 20 years while also entertaining family and friends and enjoying many great times. After retirement, they sold their home in Augusta and retired to camp during the summers and to Zephyrhills, Fla. for the winters. In 1993, they returned to Augusta and he built his third house to grow old in.Ca mille always enjoyed working with his hands and keeping busy. He made lawn ornaments, helpful household gadgets and anything his wife found patterns for, along with picture frames for her paintings. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his brother Barney or the Dostie side of the family.Ca mille was a member of the Calumet Club for many years.Ca mille leaves behind his three children, son-in-law, Clarence "Bug" Cram; four grandchildren, Chrystal (Larry) Violette, Bobbi Leigh (David) Willhoite, Christine Anderson and Darold Grenier; along with 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandhildren; also sisters, Vivian Cuomo of Conneticut, Nancy Grenier and Lauristine (Robert) Tondreau of Augusta, sisters-in-law, Una Tracy and Georgie Gurney, brother-in-law, George (Pam) Palmer, Geraldine Grenier; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (Palmer) of 72 years; siblings, Victor Grenier (who passed at nine months of cholera), Samuel Grenier, Ludger Grenier, Sylvio (Barney) Grenier, Simone LaCroix, Ruth Gervais, Pamela Dostie, Marcenette LaVallee and Blondinette Dostie and son-in-law, Lawrence "Larry" Austin Jr. Camille's family would like to thank the staff at Maine Veteran's Home for all they did for him to make him comfortable after recent his hip replacement surgery. Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery Pavillion/Commital Shelter located 281 Civic Center Dr., Augusta, Maine, at 9 a.m. Please bring a chair if you are unable to stand for one half hour. Celebration of life will be held at the 1st United Pentecostal Church, 15 Wilson St., Augusta, Maine, directly following. Please join us to share stories and memories. Please join us to share stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300Topsham, ME 04086 Published in Central Maine on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.