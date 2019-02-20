Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Camille "Pete" A. LizotteB1929 - 2019BERROL, N.H. - Mr. Camille "Pete" A. Lizotte, 89, of Errol, passed away on Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, 2019, at the Coös County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown after a long period of declining health.



Pete was born on Sept. 29, 1929, in Rumney, N.H., the son of Telesphore & Eugenie (Parris) Lizotte. He was raised and attended school in Errol, N.H., where he worked at an early age to help support the family farm.



His career was in the construction business and during his younger years he was known for his underwater welding excellence. After many years of residing and working construction jobs throughout the State of Maine he moved to Wilmington, MA, where he owned & operated his own successful business, P & L Construction.



Pete was a longtime member of the



After his retirement, he enjoyed being at the wheel of his motorhome traveling to many destinations, Alaska being his most favorite one of all. Pete spent decades dreaming of and planning this trip to Alaska and he couldn't wait to embark on this adventure. Family, friends and strangers enjoyed his many Alaskan tales of fishing and watching the wildlife. In addition to his travels via motorhome, snowmobile and ATV, he also toured Egypt, Germany, Turkey, Greece, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. Pete's legendary life experiences, tall tales, and jokes will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by three children, Paul Lizotte and his wife, Dolores ,of Casa Grande, Ariz.; Peter Lizotte and his wife Ruth of Sydney, Maine, and Debby Lizotte Rancourt and her husband, Robert, of Clarksville, N.H.



Pete was predeceased by three children, Wayne Lizotte, Terrie Lizotte Clement, and David Lizotte; as well as two sisters and five brothers.



His wishes were for no public calling hours. A graveside interment service will occur in the spring in the Errol Village Cemetery, of which notice will be given.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the Coos County Nursing Hospital for their amazing care shown to our dad for almost 10 years. The nurses and caregivers are truly the most empathetic, kind and patient angels ever!



Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, N.H.



Considering that Pete loved children, enjoyed wildlife, outdoors and fishing, in lieu of flowers his family requests donations be made to:



Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, in memory of Pete Lizotte



PO Box 241



Harborcreek, PA 16421



Donations to this



foundation will help fund



fishing and hunting adventures for terminally ill children under 21.







