ST. ALBANS/PALMYRA – Byron R. Wiers, 93, died July 20, 2019 at a Skowhegan health care facility. He was born Sept. 23, 1925 in Haynesville, a son of Byron C. and Jannie (Bubar) Wiers. He attended Hartland Academy with the Class of 1944 and earned his diploma after retiring. Barney married Marilyn MacLauchan on Nov. 22, 1945.
Barney was a well known dairy farmer in St. Albans from 1948 to 1988. After selling the farm they moved to Palmyra. He was a Past Master and Past Patron of the St. Albans Grange. He was a 4-H leader and was Past King Lion, and Secretary for the Hartland-St. Albans Lions Club for 20 years. He was a past president and state director of DHIA and the Maine Farm Bureau, and a director of the United Farmers Dairy Co-op. He was a member and past trustee of the People's United Methodist Church in Newport and also attended the St. Albans Union Church. He loved to garden, especially vegetables and flowers. Barney and Marilyn also enjoyed traveling to Vermont to visit special friends.
He is survived by his son Michael and wife Libby of St. Albans, a daughter Rebecca "Becky" of Palmyra, and a son Stephen and wife Buffy of Cambridge; a brother Dean Wiers of Lewiston; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend Kerri Berry. He was predeceased by his wife Marilyn; three brothers, Kenneth, Winfred and Alfred, and a sister Opal Carpenter.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, with the Rev. Ellen Bridge officiating. Burial will be in the Village Cemetery, St. Albans.
Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Memorial donations may be made to:
383 U. S. Route One
Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Central Maine from July 22 to July 23, 2019