PITTSFIELD - Byron "Red" B. Ballard Jr., 85, died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home in Pittsfield. He was born on August 10, 1933, in St. Albans, a son of Byron and Meredith (Welch) Ballard Sr.



Red was employed at the Tannery for over 44 years working as a color wheel operator. He also worked as a saw mill operator and farmer, raising cows, pigs and selling hay.



Red was very social. He enjoyed donuts, visiting and talking with others. He spent many of his morning hours at the Ell Hill Store with his friends. He owned his own race horse and liked to go to the races in Bangor, Skowhegan and Scarborough. He enjoyed his tractors and liked to work with wood. He and Carolyn raised their two granddaughters, Heather and Sonja.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Ballard of Pittsfield; daughter Kathy Vanadestine and husband Terry of Pittsfield, son Randy Ballard and wife Lisa of Hartland; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Ballard and wife Rosemary of St. Albans and Elmer Ballard and companion Patricia Davis of Gorham; sister Bertha Donlon and husband Bill; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; three sons, Jimmy, Steven and Joseph; and great-grandson, Riley.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield, with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating.



