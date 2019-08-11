AUGUSTA - Bryant A. Brunye, 80, died Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care-Gray Birch in Augusta.
Bryant was born May 26, 1939 in New Haven, Conn., the son of Amiel and Charlotte (Corf) Piagessi.
He excelled at sports in high school, lettering in three sports. After school he entered the restaurant business and managed many stores until he purchased two restaurants in southern Maine. Later he returned to Connecticut and opened a frame shop and gallery. After an early retirement he moved back to Maine. He lived at Gray Birch for many years in Res Care where he met his wife, Sonya. They fell in love and got married at Gray Birch in 2017.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Robert Brunye.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya Trott Brunye, of Augusta; daughters, Cherie Davis of Kennebunk, Pamela Armour and husband, Rick of Winslow and Elisabeth Davenport of Ventura Calif.; seven grandchildren, Shad Davis, Anna Davis, Dustin Dugre, Peter Dugre, Sloan Sidelinger, Julia Sidelinger and Jacob Marsh; six great-grandchildren, Hazel, Ozzy, Cecilia, Sophia, Lux and Lilah.
There will be no visiting hours or funeral at the request of Bryant.
We would like to thank the staff at Gray Birch for their professionalism and compassion throughout the years. They are an amazing group of people.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 11, 2019