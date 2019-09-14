Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce K. Hallee. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

CLINTON - Bruce K. Hallee, 55, passed away Sept. 8, 2019 at his home in Clinton. He was born May 12, 1964 in Bath, the son of Francis R. and Darlene (Williamson) Hallee.He graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1983. On Oct. 12, 1996, he married Jennifer Roy in Waterville. He was employed for 20 years at Maine General Medical Center and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and his dog. Bruce is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer (Roy) Hallee of Clinton; son Matthew Dukett and husband Kris of Waterville, daughter Hannah Hallee of Clinton; father Francis Hallee of Waterville; sister Kathy White and husband Wayne of Anson, two brothers Mike Hallee and wife Patty of Waterville, Chris Hallee and companion Diane of Massachusetts, three brothers-in-law Dan Roy and wife Amy of Lyman, William Kolreg and wife Maggie of Oakland, Seth Poulin and wife Jessie of Virginia, sister-in-law Elaine Harrison of Waterville; mother-in-law Carmen Foster and husband Preston of Benton; and beloved dog, Sully; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Darlene (Williamson) Hallee.A graveside service will be held on Sept. 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville. A celebration of life will follow at Winslow Parks & Recreation, Benton Avenue, Winslow, Maine.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976 In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bruce'smemory to: Father Roger Hallee Missionary C/O Francis Hallee 7 Walnut St. Waterville, ME 04901







CLINTON - Bruce K. Hallee, 55, passed away Sept. 8, 2019 at his home in Clinton. He was born May 12, 1964 in Bath, the son of Francis R. and Darlene (Williamson) Hallee.He graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1983. On Oct. 12, 1996, he married Jennifer Roy in Waterville. He was employed for 20 years at Maine General Medical Center and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and his dog. Bruce is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer (Roy) Hallee of Clinton; son Matthew Dukett and husband Kris of Waterville, daughter Hannah Hallee of Clinton; father Francis Hallee of Waterville; sister Kathy White and husband Wayne of Anson, two brothers Mike Hallee and wife Patty of Waterville, Chris Hallee and companion Diane of Massachusetts, three brothers-in-law Dan Roy and wife Amy of Lyman, William Kolreg and wife Maggie of Oakland, Seth Poulin and wife Jessie of Virginia, sister-in-law Elaine Harrison of Waterville; mother-in-law Carmen Foster and husband Preston of Benton; and beloved dog, Sully; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Darlene (Williamson) Hallee.A graveside service will be held on Sept. 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville. A celebration of life will follow at Winslow Parks & Recreation, Benton Avenue, Winslow, Maine.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976 In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bruce'smemory to: Father Roger Hallee Missionary C/O Francis Hallee 7 Walnut St. Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close