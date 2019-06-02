Guest Book View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Graveside service 1:00 PM Calvary Cemetery Route 150, North Avenue Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Bruce Gilbert Charrier, 73, of Waterville died on May 21, 2019, at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Skowhegan, the son of Blanche (Lessard) and Joseph Charrier. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1964, where he was MVP on the school's basketball team. He then attended and graduated from UMO with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1968, he married his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Laney, and together they would have three sons.







Bruce proved himself as a successful business man throughout his career. He worked for Agway Petroleum in Plattsburg, N.Y., before returning to Maine in 1971, where he worked for Food Depot, Sears and Home Depot before retiring. He enjoyed following all levels of sports; be it high school, college or pro sports. He most enjoyed hockey, football and baseball. He coached Little League when his sons were young and was very proud of watching his sons play hockey.







Bruce will be fondly remembered for his love of a good joke and a great sense of humor which he maintained to the end. He readily put others first, especially his grandkids, and easily showed his loyalty, dedication and thoughtfulness. Without a doubt, his greatest passion in this life was his love of family and his dog, Brady.







He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Charrier of Waterville; his three sons: Chris and his wife, Bridget, of Oakland, James and his wife, Rachel, of Dartmouth, Mass., Brian and his wife, Rebecca, of Brunswick; his grandchildren: Jessica, Megan, Kira, Katherine, J.T., Lukas, Kolby, Kassidy; his sister, Ruby Zwijack and her husband, Frank, of Wisconsin; his sister-in-law Sandy Hubbard and her husband, Bruce of Brunswick; nieces and nephews; as well as Brady and Brady's brother, Cooper.







A graveside service will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., in Calvary Cemetery, Route 150, North Avenue, Skowhegan. Please visit











