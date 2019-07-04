Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Allen Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OAKLAND - Bruce Allen Marshall, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 29, 2019 with family by his side at the Togus VA Medical Center Hospice in Augusta.



He was born on March 31, 1948 in Waterville, son of Willard Patrick Marshall and Madeline Marshall. Bruce was a graduate of Waterville High School in 1968. Thereafter, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged in 1970.



Bruce was employed at Scott Paper Company in Winslow for 28 years. Active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church of Oakland. Served in the Knights of Columbus, and the Lions Club of Oakland. After his retirement, Bruce enjoyed all outdoor activities with family and friends.



He is predeceased by parents, Willard Patrick Marshall and Madeline Marshall; brother, Danny Marshall.



Survivors include daughter, Jennie Marshall of San Francisco, son, Bruce Marshall of Oakland; friend, June Marshall, of Oakland; two sisters, Joan and husband, Tom Bergeron of Lewiston, and Brenda and husband, Frank LaDuca of New York, brothers, David and wife, Jeannine Marshall of Old Orchard Beach and Ronnie Marshall of Fairfield; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and best friends.



The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and medical staff at Togus VA Medical Center for all their patient care and support. Ceremony will be held on July 10 at 2 p.m. in the committal shelter at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, LLC, Waterville.







