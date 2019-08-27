Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Elic Blodgett. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

ATHENS - Brian passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2019, at the age of 67, at his home in Athens.



Brian was born on Oct. 3, 1951 in Fairfield, to Clarence Sr. and Christine Blodgett. He was raised as one of 15 brothers and sisters on their family dairy farm. He attended the Fairfield school district where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball.



In his early youth he worked hard doing chores on the farm and spent his free time raising chaos with his siblings, more so with his brothers. They would play whatever musical instrument they had on the hill behind the house, or toss around a ball that had seen many miles in its day. Laughter could be heard in whatever they did and many memories where made outside in the fields behind the farm.



Later in high school after seeing many of his brothers go into service Brian enlisted in the National Guard. He was a handsome young fellow in his uniform. He watched as his siblings grew and married off. He met his wife to be a few years after graduating. They married on June 10, 1972. He worked at Norwolk Shoe Company and Dexter Shoe. They lived in an apartment downstairs from their in-laws until they were ready to purchase a home on Hilton Hill Road in Skowhegan. At this time their first two children were born, Crystal and Brian II. When the kids were five and three the family moved to a farm in Athens where Brian decided to go back to his roots and take up dairy farming. 13 years later, two more children were born, Alexander and Philip. The house was full and busy from dawn until dusk.



As their eldest children grew and moved away from the farm, Brian and Linda's lives changed also. It was a difficult decision, but after running dairy, then beef, and back to dairy cows, they sold the farm. They kept a piece of land down the road where they built their final home. His later years were spent enjoying the outdoors whenever he could and puttering around the house. He cherished the company of his four children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was the hardest working man we will ever know and never spent time passing judgment on others. His heart was big and his laughter loud. He will be greatly missed by all. We all love you for every family title you hold.



He is survived by a large and adoring family. His wife Linda of 47 years; and his four children, Crystal and her husband, Jim Bowman and their children; Brian II and his family; Alexander and his wife, Jennifer and their children; and Philip and his family; as well as Brian's siblings and their ever growing families.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan



Those wishing to give condolences to the family may send cards to



Alex Blodgett



PO Box 105



Athens, ME 04912







ATHENS - Brian passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2019, at the age of 67, at his home in Athens.Brian was born on Oct. 3, 1951 in Fairfield, to Clarence Sr. and Christine Blodgett. He was raised as one of 15 brothers and sisters on their family dairy farm. He attended the Fairfield school district where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball.In his early youth he worked hard doing chores on the farm and spent his free time raising chaos with his siblings, more so with his brothers. They would play whatever musical instrument they had on the hill behind the house, or toss around a ball that had seen many miles in its day. Laughter could be heard in whatever they did and many memories where made outside in the fields behind the farm.Later in high school after seeing many of his brothers go into service Brian enlisted in the National Guard. He was a handsome young fellow in his uniform. He watched as his siblings grew and married off. He met his wife to be a few years after graduating. They married on June 10, 1972. He worked at Norwolk Shoe Company and Dexter Shoe. They lived in an apartment downstairs from their in-laws until they were ready to purchase a home on Hilton Hill Road in Skowhegan. At this time their first two children were born, Crystal and Brian II. When the kids were five and three the family moved to a farm in Athens where Brian decided to go back to his roots and take up dairy farming. 13 years later, two more children were born, Alexander and Philip. The house was full and busy from dawn until dusk.As their eldest children grew and moved away from the farm, Brian and Linda's lives changed also. It was a difficult decision, but after running dairy, then beef, and back to dairy cows, they sold the farm. They kept a piece of land down the road where they built their final home. His later years were spent enjoying the outdoors whenever he could and puttering around the house. He cherished the company of his four children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was the hardest working man we will ever know and never spent time passing judgment on others. His heart was big and his laughter loud. He will be greatly missed by all. We all love you for every family title you hold.He is survived by a large and adoring family. His wife Linda of 47 years; and his four children, Crystal and her husband, Jim Bowman and their children; Brian II and his family; Alexander and his wife, Jennifer and their children; and Philip and his family; as well as Brian's siblings and their ever growing families.Services will be announced at a later date.Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, SkowheganThose wishing to give condolences to the family may send cards toAlex BlodgettPO Box 105Athens, ME 04912 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close