HARTSELLE, Ala. - Brian E. Scott Alexander, 54, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1965 and was the son of Lucy Choate and the late William Alexander. He grew up in Ewing Township and Hamilton Square, N.J. and Augusta, where he was a graduate of Cony High School in 1983.
Brian was best known for his quick wit, devotion to his work at the Trenton Times and other major newspapers as a press foreman, and his utmost passion for his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother Lucy; his sisters, Susan and Heather; his nephew Nicholas, his nieces, Brianna and Lindsey; and other extended family members. Brian will be dearly missed.
A private memorial service will be held by close family and friends in Maine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Brian's honor to the .
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 24, 2019