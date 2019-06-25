Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Breta "Gail" Mazzaro. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Send Flowers Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Breta Gail Mazzaro, 76, of Old Orchard Beach, passed peacefully June 21, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice of Southern Maine with her family by her side. Gail was born Oct. 9, 1942, to Richard W. Clukey and Laurette E. Clukey (Marriner) of Augusta.



Gail graduated from Cony High School, Augusta in 1960 and went on to Gates Business School graduating to fulfill her life as a wife and mother and career as part owner and educator at a nursery school when her children were young; an administrative lead at a women's substance abuse program in Augusta, where she was responsible for fundraising projects, including Christmas wreath making, an onion ring stand at the Common Ground fair profiting the largest of any food booth at the fair, and a vaudeville show held at Colby College for the benefit of the National Council on Alcoholism. She then pursued her career to become a business manager for a substance abuse program in Boston. Gail then worked for the State of Maine as an Educational Consultant, where she managed the Teacher of the Year Program, HOSA-Health Occupation of America and CNA certification Program as well as many other high-profile projects until she retired.



Growing up in Augusta, Gail loved to dance and took lessons until she graduated from Cony High School in 1960. Gail loved to cook and plan elaborate parties for her family and friends for any and all occasions; she was everyone's favorite hostess.



Gail was most proud of raising her family as she moved around the country with the advancement of her husband's career. Gail had a zest for life taking on any challenge that came her way. She was energetic, creative, and made lifelong friends wherever she went. Gail spent her winters at the Piney Point Community in Palmetto, Fla, where she was President of the Piney Point Women's Club where she was deeply involved volunteering with monthly potluck dinners and many other social events and activities. Gail was never one to miss a Friday night card game, an evening of Domino's or a shopping expedition; she was always on the "go." Gail's grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could traveling, visiting, and creating cherished memories. With Gail's love of the ocean, she felt that it would cure all ailments just by sitting on the beach.



She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years Peter Vincent Mazzaro; her mother, Laurette E. Clukey, her father, Richard W. Clukey; and her lifelong cousin who was more like a sister, Sarah Nason. She is survived by her four children, Stephanie L. Campbell (husband Scott) and children Mary-Kate and Bruce of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Mary-Jane E. Blanchard (husband Thomas) and children Elizabeth, Anna, and Emily of North Attleboro, Mass.; Bethanie Mazzaro and children Savanna and Joseph Poulin of Augusta; and Jonathan Mazzaro (wife Jennifer Auger) and children Charles and Peter of Scarborough; her sister Mary Ellen Dufresne of Atkinson, N.H. and her brother Edward Clukey of Kennebunk and The Woodlands in Houston, Texas.



A celebration of Gail's life with a service will take place on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church located at 403 Main St. (Route 1) in Saco. Following the service will be a luncheon at Duffy's Restaurant at 12 noon, 168 Saco Ave. in Old Orchard Beach. Flowers for the service may be arranged through Everlastings & More in Old Orchard Beach, (866) 934-7673. Condolences may be sent to the Mazzaro Family at 9 Cascade Road, Unit A6, Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064. Arrangements are under the care of Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco.



Donations can be made to the Humane Society at the location of your choice







OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Breta Gail Mazzaro, 76, of Old Orchard Beach, passed peacefully June 21, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice of Southern Maine with her family by her side. Gail was born Oct. 9, 1942, to Richard W. Clukey and Laurette E. Clukey (Marriner) of Augusta.Gail graduated from Cony High School, Augusta in 1960 and went on to Gates Business School graduating to fulfill her life as a wife and mother and career as part owner and educator at a nursery school when her children were young; an administrative lead at a women's substance abuse program in Augusta, where she was responsible for fundraising projects, including Christmas wreath making, an onion ring stand at the Common Ground fair profiting the largest of any food booth at the fair, and a vaudeville show held at Colby College for the benefit of the National Council on Alcoholism. She then pursued her career to become a business manager for a substance abuse program in Boston. Gail then worked for the State of Maine as an Educational Consultant, where she managed the Teacher of the Year Program, HOSA-Health Occupation of America and CNA certification Program as well as many other high-profile projects until she retired.Growing up in Augusta, Gail loved to dance and took lessons until she graduated from Cony High School in 1960. Gail loved to cook and plan elaborate parties for her family and friends for any and all occasions; she was everyone's favorite hostess.Gail was most proud of raising her family as she moved around the country with the advancement of her husband's career. Gail had a zest for life taking on any challenge that came her way. She was energetic, creative, and made lifelong friends wherever she went. Gail spent her winters at the Piney Point Community in Palmetto, Fla, where she was President of the Piney Point Women's Club where she was deeply involved volunteering with monthly potluck dinners and many other social events and activities. Gail was never one to miss a Friday night card game, an evening of Domino's or a shopping expedition; she was always on the "go." Gail's grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could traveling, visiting, and creating cherished memories. With Gail's love of the ocean, she felt that it would cure all ailments just by sitting on the beach.She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years Peter Vincent Mazzaro; her mother, Laurette E. Clukey, her father, Richard W. Clukey; and her lifelong cousin who was more like a sister, Sarah Nason. She is survived by her four children, Stephanie L. Campbell (husband Scott) and children Mary-Kate and Bruce of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Mary-Jane E. Blanchard (husband Thomas) and children Elizabeth, Anna, and Emily of North Attleboro, Mass.; Bethanie Mazzaro and children Savanna and Joseph Poulin of Augusta; and Jonathan Mazzaro (wife Jennifer Auger) and children Charles and Peter of Scarborough; her sister Mary Ellen Dufresne of Atkinson, N.H. and her brother Edward Clukey of Kennebunk and The Woodlands in Houston, Texas.A celebration of Gail's life with a service will take place on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church located at 403 Main St. (Route 1) in Saco. Following the service will be a luncheon at Duffy's Restaurant at 12 noon, 168 Saco Ave. in Old Orchard Beach. Flowers for the service may be arranged through Everlastings & More in Old Orchard Beach, (866) 934-7673. Condolences may be sent to the Mazzaro Family at 9 Cascade Road, Unit A6, Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064. Arrangements are under the care of Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco.Donations can be made to the Humane Society at the location of your choice Published in Central Maine on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close