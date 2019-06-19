EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - With much sadness and feeling of loss, the family of Brenda Sampson Martin wants to share that she passed away on June 5, 2019. She was surrounded by friends and family at her home in El Sobrante, Calif. Brenda was born on Oct. 12, 1943, to Raymond and Nadine (Pearl) Sampson of Fairfield. Although her life was far away, she returned often to her beloved Maine to visit family and friends.Brenda attended Fairfield schools, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1961 and then graduated from Husson College.Her life brought her to California where she lived a happy, loving and successful life for almost 50 years. Then two years ago she was diagnosed with MDS. With courage and a good fight, she strove hard to do all that was asked of her.Brenda was predeceased by her parents; her sister Shelia Sampson Moody; her stepson Robert Martin Jr.; and nephew Raymond D. Moody Brenda is survived by her loving husband Robert Martin and her stepdaughter Michelle Martin Smith. Survivors also include her brother-in-law Ronald Moody and his wife Millie, her nephew Robert Moody and her niece Tammy Chick and their families. She is also survived by her dear friends Linda and Deni, her lifelong friend Roland O'Brien and her sister-in-law Dyla McIntire.
Published in Central Maine on June 19, 2019