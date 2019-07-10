GREENVILLE - Brenda Patricia Williams, 77, of Waterville, died suddenly on July 3, 2019 at the C.A. Dean Memorial Hospital in Greenville Junction, Maine, surrounded by her sister and family. She was born on August 14, 1941, the daughter of Chicory and Hazel (George) Williams.
Brenda lived in the Lebanese community on King Court by Head of Falls in Waterville, then on Main and Pleasant Streets, until the death of her mother. She was welcomed wholeheartedly into Northland Living Center in Jackman, Maine, where she lived and was treated as a family member for 22 years. Words cannot express the gratitude Brenda's family has for the entire staff, past and present, for the love and care Brenda received.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Tom Leavitt, her brother, Brent Williams; and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Porter and husband, Clifford, her sister-in-law, Lea Williams; one aunt, Lillian Abraham; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Many thanks to Dr. McLaughlin and the nurses at C.A. Dean Memorial Hospital as well as the nurses from Northland Living Center, who took great care of Brenda on her final day.
Everyone who met or knew Brenda remembered her fondly and she will be sadly missed by all.
A service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guest book may be signed and condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on July 10, 2019