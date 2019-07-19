ELLINGTON, Fla. - Brenda L. Corson (Ware), 51 of Ellington, Fla. passed away on May 29, 2019 at her home after losing her battle with kidney disease. She grew up in Clinton, the daughter of Kenneth and Pearl Ware of Clinton.
She is survived by her significant other, Dan Spilker; her children, Jeffrey Ricker, Ashley Ware and Glenn Rich; her brother, Richard Ware and sisters, Patty Fortin, Cherry Crommett, Evelyn Hyatt.
Predeceased by sisters, Deborah Leary and Linda Stewart.
She will be missed for her unique sense of humor and love for people and animals.
Graveside services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to the .
Published in Central Maine on July 19, 2019