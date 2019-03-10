Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Joyce O'Neill. View Sign

WINDSOR - Brenda Joyce O'Neill, 68, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born on Oct. 3, 1950, in Pawtucket, R.I., the daughter of Otto Albert Pearson and Helen May (Bradley) Pearson. She grew up in this small town a happy young girl, where she developed her love of the ocean with most of her time spent with her best friend Trudy O'Neill Hervieux, who later became her sister-in-law.



Many years later she moved to Maine where she spent the rest of her years as a single mother with her five children. Brenda was lucky enough to meet friends that she cherished and considered more important than just a friend.



The family would like to say a special thank you to those friends, Sharon, Hellen, Anita, and Sue, whether it was a home visit to drink coffee and chat or a phone conversation, she looked forward to those days. Also, as mom would say the best doctor in Maine is Dr. Caron, and the best hospice nurse, Kim. She felt blessed to have all these people in her life.



Brenda loved her family days where we would all get together and have dinner. Those memories will be cherished ALWAYS in our thoughts and carried in our hearts.



She is predeceased by her parents; a granddaughter "her angel" Kayla O'Neill.



Brenda is survived by her five children, Michelle and David Knox, Donald O'Neill, Denise and Broadus Henson, Kristie Kenney and Eric O'Neill; 11 grandchildren, David Knox, Katrina O'Neill, Jesse Knox, Brittany Knox, Crystal Morse, Tamara Morton, Bobby Morton, Cody and Nicole Knox, Emily O'Neill, Kameron O'Neill and Kylie Bechard; eight great-grandbabies, Kailynne O'Neill, Kaiden Knox, Hunter Knox, Owen Mayo, Jyreese Morton, Alianna Morton, Mason Lane and Chloe Lane, all of whom she adored and could put a smile on her face with just a mention of their name.



There will be a celebration of life dinner on May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at American Legion, Eastern Avenue, Augusta, where everyone who would like to honor and remember her are welcome..







WINDSOR - Brenda Joyce O'Neill, 68, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2019, with her family by her side.She was born on Oct. 3, 1950, in Pawtucket, R.I., the daughter of Otto Albert Pearson and Helen May (Bradley) Pearson. She grew up in this small town a happy young girl, where she developed her love of the ocean with most of her time spent with her best friend Trudy O'Neill Hervieux, who later became her sister-in-law.Many years later she moved to Maine where she spent the rest of her years as a single mother with her five children. Brenda was lucky enough to meet friends that she cherished and considered more important than just a friend.The family would like to say a special thank you to those friends, Sharon, Hellen, Anita, and Sue, whether it was a home visit to drink coffee and chat or a phone conversation, she looked forward to those days. Also, as mom would say the best doctor in Maine is Dr. Caron, and the best hospice nurse, Kim. She felt blessed to have all these people in her life.Brenda loved her family days where we would all get together and have dinner. Those memories will be cherished ALWAYS in our thoughts and carried in our hearts.She is predeceased by her parents; a granddaughter "her angel" Kayla O'Neill.Brenda is survived by her five children, Michelle and David Knox, Donald O'Neill, Denise and Broadus Henson, Kristie Kenney and Eric O'Neill; 11 grandchildren, David Knox, Katrina O'Neill, Jesse Knox, Brittany Knox, Crystal Morse, Tamara Morton, Bobby Morton, Cody and Nicole Knox, Emily O'Neill, Kameron O'Neill and Kylie Bechard; eight great-grandbabies, Kailynne O'Neill, Kaiden Knox, Hunter Knox, Owen Mayo, Jyreese Morton, Alianna Morton, Mason Lane and Chloe Lane, all of whom she adored and could put a smile on her face with just a mention of their name.There will be a celebration of life dinner on May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at American Legion, Eastern Avenue, Augusta, where everyone who would like to honor and remember her are welcome.. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close