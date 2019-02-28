Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VASSALBORO - Brenda Jane Albee, 77, died Feb. 17, 2019, at Mt Saint Joseph nursing home with her lifetime partner of 32 years by her side. Brenda was born April 19, 1941, in Noridgewock Maine. She attended Skowhegan area high school and went on to attend college at Westbrook College where she graduated with a Bachelor degree. Brenda worked as a social worker for some time as well as a teacher in skowhegan. She along with her life time partner Peggy owned and operated Albany's Hyde Away billiard lounge in Augusta.Brenda lived mostly in Maine and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxilary since 1973. She was also a member of the eastern Star. Brenda resided in Florida for few years where she and her partner owned and operated a wood crafting business called Mainely Small Stuff until retiring back home in Maine. Brenda was an avid reader with special interest in Stephen King. It was a rare thing to see her without a book in hand. Brenda also had an amazing green thumb and could make anything grow and flouish. She loved to garden and would spend countless hours tending to her gardens. Brenda enjoyed barbeques with family, traveling with her partner Peggy and good conversation. Brenda will be remembered by those who loved her for her unfiltered honesty, her fiery personality, her creativity and her never give up attitude. Brenda was a strong thinking, intelligent, independent woman. She didn't believe in waiting for others to help get things done and if there was a job to do she dove in and got it done herself. Brenda is predeceased by her parents, Ervin and Dorothy Moody; and her son, Steve Albee. Brenda is survived by her life time partner Peggy Hyde of Vassalboro; her son Scott Aibee of Norridegwock; her brother Stanton Moody of Augusta; two stepdaughters, Mario Chavarie and her husband Raymond of South China, and Marni Gwazdosky and her husband Terry of Clinton; four stepgrandchildren, Britney (Gwazdosky) Marston and her husband Josh of Vassalboro, Nicholas Chavarie, Kyle Gwazdosky, Kelsey Gwazdosky; and a step great-granddaughter, Kimberlee Marston. Per Brenda's wishes there will be no formal funeral or viewing. There will be a private celebration of life for the family on Brenda's birthday in April.The family encourages those who wish to pay their respects in lieu of flowers to please donate to the







