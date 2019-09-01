Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda J. Hernandez. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Brenda J. Hernandez, 60, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, following a long illness. She was born in Plymouth, Mass. on Nov. 19, 1958, a daughter of the late Guido A. and Dorothy (Correa) Guaraldi.



She was a graduate of Plymouth Carver High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine at Augusta. Mrs. Hernandez had been employed by the State of Maine for over nine years.



Brenda was a very loving mother to her children and would give anyone the shirt off her back. She was always willing and able to help those less fortunate. Mom will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by two sons, Saul A. Hernandez and his wife Brittany and Guido Hernandez, both of Augusta, her daughter, Aneasa Levasseur and her husband Anthony of Fairfield; her brother, Glen Guaraldi of Florida, three sisters, Dolly Pereira of Plymouth, Mass., Donna Duperre of Enfield, Conn. and Gail Guaraldi of Massachusetts; nine grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, Sept. 6, from 2-4 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com







