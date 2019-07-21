Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda E. McKay. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Route 201 Bingham , ME View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM T and B's Banquet Center Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Brenda graduated from Farmington High School, Farmington in 1966 and Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, Mass. in 1970 with a degree in teaching. After graduation Brenda received her first teaching assignment and it was not for the faint of heart. A one room schoolhouse teaching first through sixth grade in the very rural town of West Forks. Across the street from the school was a family's home which the local postmaster lived and worked out of the front of. The postmaster and Brenda became quick friends; she was Joan McKay. When Joan's son came home from the Navy after graduating from flight school as a Naval pilot in September of 1970, Joan told Bill he must meet the local "school Marm" teaching in the same room Bill had attended years before. Joan told Bill that Brenda was from the Farmington area and since Bill had graduated from the University of Farmington before the Navy, he figured he must have made her acquaintance at some point. Bill walked right into the classroom, disrupting Brenda's lesson. She said, "Can I help you?" He looked at her and said, "Huh, I guess I don't know you…" and walked out. The rest is history as they soon started dating and were married on Oct. 21, 1972 and had 42 wonderful years of marriage until Bill's passing in September of 2014.



Brenda's family and friends meant everything to her and she was always there for them with an ear to listen, shoulder to lean on, the warmest smile, cheek pinch, hug, infectious laugh and oh did she love to hoot at a sports game and tell a joke, and even if she messed up the punchline or the joke wasn't that funny you just had to laugh because she was just that cute. She was simply the best, most loving, God fearing wife, mother and friend anyone could have ever asked for.



She is survived by her son, Cameron McKay, wife, Jessica and their children, Rylee, Grace and William; her daughter, Katherine McKay and her two children, Brooke and Ross, all of Oakland. She is survived by her brother, Roger Pillsbury and sisters, Diane Mosher, Debbie Grant and a predeceased brother, Ferran.



Her extended family consisted of dear friends, from her sisters-in-law, local friends of Maine, and her college friends, forever to be named the "Ogunquit Girls" although they had spread their wings from Ogunquit in more recent years, and you all know who you are, what your friendships meant and how forever grateful Brenda was for all of you.



A graveside burial where Brenda's ashes will be placed by her husband's is being held in Bingham, on Route 201, right on the river at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 11. There will be a celebration of life following at T and B's Banquet Center in Skowhegan on Route 201 from 12-2 p.m., where refreshments will be served.







