Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Celebration of Life 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Blessed Hope Church Waterville , ME

CLINTON - Brady Thomas Martin, 22, of Clinton, passed on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at work, doing what he loved, in a tragic accident.Brady was born in Skowhegan on June 14, 1997, the son of Thomas Martin and Kirstie Martin (Scribner). He attended Lawrence High School and then went on to graduate from homeschooling with a very special friend/ second mother to Brady, Dawn Powers.Brady participated in football at LHS where he was known for his sideways grin and being a bit of a bull in a china shop, according to his teammates and how can you forget the "EEEYEEEEEEE". Brady also loved to play hockey. He played for Lawrence High School as well as multiple travel teams. He also played in the State Senior High School Allstar Game. While still in high school Brady enjoyed working at the Fletcher Farm in Pittsfield where he made many friends. After high school, Brady worked in the woods, building a logging and excavation business, which was his passion.Brady loved to work, but when he had free time he loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and his dog, Diesel.Brady is survived by his parents, Thomas and Kirstie Martin of St. Albans; his two sisters, Kimberlyn Martin and her partner Michael Kesslak of Boston, Mass., and Kaylie Martin and her fiancé Jake Martitz of Waterville; his grandparents, Joseph and Lorette Martin of Fairfield, Merle and Jeanne Brann of Avon, and Ken and Yvonne Scribner of West Virginia; his great-grandparents, Walter and Ruth Smith of Oakland and Merle and Cathy Brann of Benton; his aunts and uncles, John and Tiffany Brann of Avon, Tim Martin and Michelle Hreben of Fairfield, Terry Martin of Hermon, Tori Martin and Jim Carpenter of Fairfield, Sarah and Phil Proctor of New Hampshire, Jason and Betsy Brann of Smithfield, and Doug and Bridget Hillman of Clinton. Brady is also survived by his love Crystal Crowell and her daughter Stephanie of Gardiner; and many great-aunts and uncles as well as several cousins and his dog Diesel and new puppy Trooper.A Celebration of Life Service is to be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Blessed Hope Church in Waterville, followed by a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with light food and beverages at the same location. Committal services to be determined. The family would like to thank Tim Martin, Michael Kesslak, Terry Martin, Dawn Powers, Brenda Thomas, Trooper Trevor Knowles of the Maine State Police, and Guy Lawrence, as well as all of the family and friends that have offered their support and love at this time.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

