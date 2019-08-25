Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Scott Carr Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bradley Carr, 64, of Davenport, Fla. passed away peacefully on Aug 13, 2019 from pancreatic cancer at the Advent Hospital in Orlando, Fla. Members of his loving family were by his side as he listened to his signature song "Tennessee Whiskey"



Bradley was born on Aug. 24, 1954, to Dana and Marilyn Carr in Lancaster, N.H. He attended grade school in Hartland and high school at Nokomis in Newport. Bradley played the saxophone in the high school band and also was on the ski team. He worked summers at the Irving Tannery in Hartland. Brad went to California for work and married Cheryl Lintz from San Bernardino, Calif. and had two children, Bradley Carr Jr. (Fairfield) and Jacqueline "Jackie" Carr (Port Charlotte, Fla.).



Brad returned to Maine and worked for American and Portland Glass. He met Dottie LaCroix, the love of his life, and they were married July 4, 2000. They owned and operated the Carousel Restaurant in Waterville. They resided in Oakland for several years and moved to Davenport, Fla. in 2011. He then worked for Duncam Systems, an RV glass company located in Lakeland, Fla. where he became manager. He semi-retired in 2016.



Brad was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and also enjoyed hockey especially watching his grandsons, Nathan and Anthony, playing. He was a great karaoke singer – many karaoke parties were enjoyed by family and friends in both Maine and Florida.



He was predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Elsie Dorr and Winfield and Dorothy Carr; father, Dana Carr, in-laws, Mary and Lucien LaCroix; several special aunts and uncles.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dottie; his mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Ed Durrwachter; children, Brad Jr. and wife, Missy and Jackie Carr; sister, Lynn and her husband, David Dow; niece, Angela Dow Gleckman and husband Matt; stepdaughters, Tammy Pinnette and husband, Scott, Laurie Landry and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Garrett Carr, Jaxon Carr; Nicole, Anthony, Nathan and Lauren Pinnette; sister-in-law and husband, Gloria and David Breton, brothers-in-law and wives, Roland and Judy LaCroix, and Lucien and Barbara LaCroix. He leaves behind many cousins, aunts and uncles who were very special to him.



There will be a memorial service for Brad at the Grace Linn Methodist Church located at 8 Seekins St., Hartland, Maine on Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Following, there will be a celebration of life gathering from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Best Western Motel, 375 Main St., Waterville.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the



Grace Linn Methodist Church



P.O. Box 663



Hartland, ME 04943







