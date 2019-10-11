Bradley Ingalls (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Ingalls.
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Buker Center
Augusta, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Bradley Ingalls, 61, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 at a hospital in San Antonio with his wife Christi by his side. He was born Feb. 21, 1958.Brad attended a culinary school in Portland and enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, backyard chickens and hosting his U Tube channel. Brad was predeceased by his father George Ingalls; his sister Kimi Ingalls and brother George Ingalls Jr. He is survived by his wife Christi Ingalls of Texas; his mother Alice Tibbetts; sisters Vicki Elston and Sherri Freeman of Augusta, Doloris Miner of Buxton, and Tina Ingalls of Portland; as well as his daughters Loni, Rachel, and Kaleigh, and sons Andrew, Nathan, Daniel, and Zachary; seven grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.A funeral was held on Sept 21, in Texas. There will be a short organized gathering then a potluck meal on Sat., Oct 19 at the Buker Center in Augusta, Maine from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.