SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Bradley Ingalls, 61, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 at a hospital in San Antonio with his wife Christi by his side. He was born Feb. 21, 1958.Brad attended a culinary school in Portland and enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, backyard chickens and hosting his U Tube channel. Brad was predeceased by his father George Ingalls; his sister Kimi Ingalls and brother George Ingalls Jr. He is survived by his wife Christi Ingalls of Texas; his mother Alice Tibbetts; sisters Vicki Elston and Sherri Freeman of Augusta, Doloris Miner of Buxton, and Tina Ingalls of Portland; as well as his daughters Loni, Rachel, and Kaleigh, and sons Andrew, Nathan, Daniel, and Zachary; seven grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.A funeral was held on Sept 21, in Texas. There will be a short organized gathering then a potluck meal on Sat., Oct 19 at the Buker Center in Augusta, Maine from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 11, 2019