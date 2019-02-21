Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Smith Webber Jr.. View Sign

WESTON - Boyd



He grew up on Three Cornered Pond in Augusta with his parents and his five siblings, as well as a neighborhood filled with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, enjoying the rural life of fishing, swimming, ice skating, ice fishing and other country fun. Boyd attended Augusta public schools and following high school, he spent several years in Florida, working in woodworking and home construction. He returned to the Central Maine area and spent many years working as a skillful, finish carpenter, fine cabinet maker and in interior home construction, including rough carpentry and drywall.



Boyd moved to the rural northern Maine town of Weston in the mid-1990s, where he continued to live until his death, often traveling to Florida in the winter months to work.



He will always be remembered for his auburn curls, quiet nature, quirky sense of humor and his love for woodworking. Boyd used his passion for working with wood and his natural artist talents to craft wooden bowls and other items from tree burls, each exquisitely unique, beautiful pieces of art which were sold up and down the eastern seaboard.



Boyd is predeceased by both paternal and maternal grandparents; and his niece, Rebecca.



He survived by his son, Daniel, daughters, Tara and Natasha and their mother, Annette, all of Florida; his parents, Boyd Sr. and Viola Webber of Augusta; his brothers, Bruce and wife, Debbie, Tom and wife, Lori of Augusta, his sisters, Jean Royle of Palermo, Sue and her partner, Deb of Augusta, and Patricia of Waterville; nephews Jim, Kevin and his partner, Heather, Shane and his partner, Tasha, and Derek and wife, Heather; nieces, Heidi and her partner, Matt, Katherine and husband, Seth, and Sara and husband, Rick; his great-nieces, Aurora and Seven, great-nephew Chayton; several aunts, uncles, many cousins and numerous friends, both in Maine and Florida.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held locally in June, date to be announced at a later time.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .







Donations