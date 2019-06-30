NEW SHARON - Bonnie Therrien, 59, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly on June 21, 2019 in her home.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1959 in Gardiner to parents, Richard Messer Sr. and Pauline Blaire.
She loved hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors, in general. She will be loved and missed deeply by many.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard Messer Sr.
She is survived by her three children, Chyrle Gowell, Mary Messer, and Carrie Shockley. She also had seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Grace Sidelinger, Rick Messer Jr. and William Messer.
Published in Central Maine on June 30, 2019