VENICE, Fla. - Bonnie S. Gallant, 63, formerly of Belgrade, touched the hand of God at 8:30 p.m. on April 28, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Fla., after a courageous struggle with the vicious rampage of cancer. Bonnie Sue Moreau was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Gardiner, the fifth sister and youngest of 10 children.Edu cated locally, and graduated from Cony High School, she fondly remembered her childhood in the Sand Hill neighborhood of Augusta and the life-long association with the close knit group of friends known as "the girls." She often related memories of ice skating on local ponds and streams after school and spending summers at her grandparents' home in Limestone, adjacent to Loring Air Force Base.Moving to Connecticut, she was a manufacturing technician for the medical supply corporation, Johnson & Johnson. Her first son, Russ Michael Lozefski, was born in Connecticut. Upon returning to Maine she was employed by the former Digital Equipment Corporation where she was progressively promoted to various manufacturing and management positions.As a single mother, now with two sons, she transitioned to Sanmina-SCI when Digital closed. When the latter facility ceased operations she retired as a Human Resources Specialist. She is survived by her mother, Hazel Rackliff, of Gardiner; her husband, John A. Gallant Jr., of Venice, Fla.; sons, Russ Michael Lozefski, his wife, Sara Beth, and daughter, Piper Alexis of Belgrade, and Keith Stanley Lozefski of Indianapolis, Ind.; four sisters, Gloria Smith and husband, Jerry of Bailey, Texas; Brenda Pridham and husband, Gary of Augusta; Gail Strout and husband, Robert of Chelsea, and Judy McAuley of South Windsor, Conn.; two brothers, Louis Moreau of Fort Kent, and Maurice Moreau of Ocala, Fla. She is also survived by an uncle and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as her sister-in-law, Rosemary Houghton; and special friends, Michele Grassi and Willie Alexander.She was predeceased by three brothers, James, Renee and Richard.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta, at a day and time to be announced. A reception will follow. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Contributions in Bonnie's name to the Miane Cancer Foundation 170 US Route One Suite 250 Falmouth, ME 04105 would be appreciated Published in Central Maine on May 5, 2019

