WATERVILLE - Blanche Marcelle Blais, 69, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Centers, Augusta. She was born Nov. 28, 1949, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa(Langlois) Blais in Jackman,.Blanche lived most of her life in her family home. For over 30 years she cooked for Briarwood Mountain Lodge and Moose Point Tavern items like her bleu cheese dressing made her name synonymous with great food. After hours, she ditched the apron for dance shoes. Dancing the fox trot on the dance floor until last call.For the last 15 years Blanche resided in Waterville. She put her years in the kitchen to use behind the deli counter in Walmart where her earned the name "Sarg" from coworkers thankful for her guidance and work ethic.Blanche, always the social butterfly, didn't meet a person she couldn't talk to. She loved to chat up strangers and would often leave as friends.After retiring she was happy to rock on the porch chatting up neighbors, watching the bird feeders, and feeding the squirrels. She never missed a morning crossword, an episode of jeopardy, or a game of cards with her great nephew.She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents,.The oldest of three, Blanche leaves behind a brother William F. Blais and his wife Toni Blais of Salisbury, N.H. and her nephews Aaron Blais of North Grafton, Mass. and Nicholas Blais and his husband Sean of Norcross, Ga.; a sister Priscilla Blais of Waterville and her niece Theresa Blais, and great nephew Alistair Bolduc; and her cat Shila. Visiting hours will be at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at the Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St. Waterville, with burial in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences expressed at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to the: Waterville Humane Society 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, ME 04901 Funeral Home Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.

