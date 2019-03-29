Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Lacasse. View Sign

METHUEN, Mass. - Sr. Blanche Lacasse (Sr. Aimee de Notre Dame), 91, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, at the St. Claire Residence of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.Sr. Blanche was born in Augusta, Maine on April 27, 1927, to the late Ernest and Elise (Levesque) Lacasse. She attended St. Augustine School, and graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, and a graduate of Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. Sr. Blanche was a teacher from 1949-1961, formator for religious community from 1961-1973, Provincial Superior from 1973-1985 and formator of Sisters in Philippines and the regional Provincial Superior from 1989-1994. Sr. Blanche was the dear sister of Lucienne Arbour, Bernadette Pepin and her husband Richard, the late Christine Violette, and the late Jeannette Beaudoin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.Friends and guests are invited to call on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the St. Claire Residence of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 209 Lawrence St., Methuen. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, April 1, at 2:30 p.m. at the Chapel of the Presentation of Mary, 209 Lawrence St., Methuen. Interment at the Presentation of Mary Cemetery will take place in the spring. For directions and online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website,







