Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Elizabeth Boles. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Blanche Elizabeth Boles, 98, of Waterville and Union, also a resident of Gulfport Fla., passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 in Waterville.



She was born in St. Stephens New Brunswick, Canada in 1920 to Harry and Mabel Doten. Blanche was raised in Augusta and attended schools in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School. She married Elias John Boles on Dec. 7, 1941 and resided in Waterville, raising their six children.



Blanche was an integral part of the operation of Boles Markets and Boles Real Estate. Blanche was a member of the Maronite Guild and Rosary Sodality of St. Joseph Maronite Church.



In Gulfport, Fla. she was a member of the Gulfport Women's Club and Ceramic Club. Blanche was an avid reader, loved to knit and sew and designed her own clothes. She was very artistic, painting her own designs on ceramic pottery.



She was predeceased by her son, John in 1946 and after 65 years of marriage, she was predeceased by her husband, Elias John Boles on Sept. 6, 2006; Blanche is survived by her six children and will be forever remembered by: Richard T. Boles and wife, Carol and children, Elias J. Boles and Kimberly Devir and husband Timothy Devir; Donna B. Gambino and husband Joseph and children, Heidi Gambino and husband David Dubin and Joseph Gambino III; James E. Boles and wife Lenore; Maryanne Greffe and children, Holly Bjerkstrand and Heather Moore and husband Austin; Pamela B. Stanford and husband Steven and children, Daniel, Elias and Christian Cassidy, Laura G. and Cari E. Stanford, Susan J. Boles. Also 13 great-grandchildren: Megan, Kaitlin, Connor, Lindsey and John Devir; Cameron, Olivia and Theodore Dubin; Avery, Addison and Hadley Moore; Olivia Faligione and Brody Bjerkstrand; and many nieces and nephews.



Her children would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Center of Waterville, who assisted and cared for their mother, Blanche.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., May 9, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Maronite Church, Front Street, Waterville.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers



the family kindly request donations be made to



St. Joseph Maronite Church,



3 Appleton Street,



Waterville, Maine 04901.







WATERVILLE - Blanche Elizabeth Boles, 98, of Waterville and Union, also a resident of Gulfport Fla., passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 in Waterville.She was born in St. Stephens New Brunswick, Canada in 1920 to Harry and Mabel Doten. Blanche was raised in Augusta and attended schools in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School. She married Elias John Boles on Dec. 7, 1941 and resided in Waterville, raising their six children.Blanche was an integral part of the operation of Boles Markets and Boles Real Estate. Blanche was a member of the Maronite Guild and Rosary Sodality of St. Joseph Maronite Church.In Gulfport, Fla. she was a member of the Gulfport Women's Club and Ceramic Club. Blanche was an avid reader, loved to knit and sew and designed her own clothes. She was very artistic, painting her own designs on ceramic pottery.She was predeceased by her son, John in 1946 and after 65 years of marriage, she was predeceased by her husband, Elias John Boles on Sept. 6, 2006; Blanche is survived by her six children and will be forever remembered by: Richard T. Boles and wife, Carol and children, Elias J. Boles and Kimberly Devir and husband Timothy Devir; Donna B. Gambino and husband Joseph and children, Heidi Gambino and husband David Dubin and Joseph Gambino III; James E. Boles and wife Lenore; Maryanne Greffe and children, Holly Bjerkstrand and Heather Moore and husband Austin; Pamela B. Stanford and husband Steven and children, Daniel, Elias and Christian Cassidy, Laura G. and Cari E. Stanford, Susan J. Boles. Also 13 great-grandchildren: Megan, Kaitlin, Connor, Lindsey and John Devir; Cameron, Olivia and Theodore Dubin; Avery, Addison and Hadley Moore; Olivia Faligione and Brody Bjerkstrand; and many nieces and nephews.Her children would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Center of Waterville, who assisted and cared for their mother, Blanche.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., May 9, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Maronite Church, Front Street, Waterville.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowersthe family kindly request donations be made toSt. Joseph Maronite Church,3 Appleton Street,Waterville, Maine 04901. Funeral Home Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.

10 Elm St.

Waterville , ME 04901

207-873-3393 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close