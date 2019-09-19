Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Blair G. Herring passed in peace Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the age of 66. Blair had three sisters, Cheri, Diane and Susan and was raised in New Portland, Maine by his parents, Wilfred and Eva Herring, and attended Carrabec High School. Blair went on to pick up the craft of logging with the help of Rodney "Roddy" Kilkenny. Blair's love for logging, deemed a master logger, was obvious to all that knew him.Blair spent 21 years logging in Montana where he and Pam Herring raised their three children, Jana, Nikki and Britt, to eventually be joined by his two favorite sons-in-law, Justin and Chris. After moving back to Maine, Blair looked forward to his annual hunting trips with son, Britt, back out in Big Sky Country.Blair adored his five grandchildren, Deyon, Bain, Kadyn, Gabriella and Trystan and one great-grandchild, Cooper. He shared with them his knowledge of logging, hunting and fishing as well as his patience and kind heart. Blair especially cherished his special relationships with his father-in-law, Raymond Sidell and his two sisters-in-law, Jan and Judi.Blair never passed up the opportunity to show off his horseshoe skills with all his friends, always getting the win and becoming the champion.If you ever saw Blair in town, working in the woods or even at the VFW from time to time, then you knew Lulu, his Baby Girl. He also shared his life with his companion, Jeannie Daigle, whom he adored and enjoyed the last years of his life with. Special recognition is essential for Andrew Agren, his best friend, his brother and at times, partner in crime. They grew up together, played together and worked together from Maine to Montana to Florida. Dad, you will forever be loved and with every log split, woods hunted, fish caught and horseshoe thrown, you will be remembered. Please join us in celebrating Blair's life at VFW Post #7865, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. Bring your favorite dish and share your favorite photos.







