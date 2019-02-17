Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Jo Colby. View Sign

SIDNEY - Billie Jo Colby, 47, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 10, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. while waiting on a flight home to Maine, after a trip visiting a friend in Colorado. She was born Oct. 13, 1971 in Brunswick to Joan (Gilpatrick) Noble and Norman Crooker.Billie Jo received her GED from Ellsworth Adult Education, and she has been a dedicated employee for over 20 years serving Veterans for VA in Togus.She was predeceased by her father Norman Crooker; her brother Carl (CJ) Jackson, sister-in-law Sheila Jackson; stepson John (Jay) Randell Brainard; as well as several aunts, uncles; and cousins. She is survived by her mother Joan (Gilpatrick) Noble; daughters Brittany and Amanda Brainard; her grandson Gabriel Jay Ronald Grey; her soulmate Tommy Ferrie, her sisters Lisa Perry and Tracy Rowe; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Billie Jo was a proud nana and mom and had been quoted saying being a mother was her greatest achievement. She was brave, strong, beautiful and kind.She enjoyed kayaking, hiking and fishing with her soulmate Tommy. She always saw herself on a beach with a glass of wine in her hand. She enjoyed traveling and her next trip was to Scotland with Tommy. She will be missed by so many people and the multiple hearts that she touched.For those who would like to join us for a celebration of life it will be held Feb. 23, 2019 at the American Legion in Augusta from 12-5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, accepting diapers from sizes 1-6 for Billie Jo's grandson, who was her whole word.







