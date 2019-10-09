Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley J. Kelley. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Faith Alliance Church Pleasant Street Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Beverly J. Kelley, 87, of Winthrop, died Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at Heritage Rehabilitation in Winthrop, surrounded by many loved ones.



She was born May 10, 1932 in Winthrop, the daughter of Edwin and Ruth (Sprague) Hodsdon.



Beverly attended Winthrop Schools. She married Raymond C. Kelley on June 30, 1950. They resided in Winthrop. They had 10 children together that they always put first in life! She was a stay at home mother and Nana to her nine kids, neighborhood kids and all those she babysat in her lifetime. She loved kids with all her big heart! Beverly had so many close and dear friends in her life! Beverly is already so very much missed.



Beverly is survived by her children, Raymond Kelley and Pam of Wayne, Gary Kelley and Cheryl of Wayne, Todd Kelley of Winthrop, Christie Burgess and Dale of Winthrop, Sherry Mather of Manchester, Wendy Wagner and Stu of Mt. Vernon, Luann Kelley of Whitefield, Cory Labbe of Winthrop and Lori Jackson and David of Whitefield. She is survived by her grandchildren, Dale Burgess, Gina Burgess and Donnie, Miranda Wharton and Mathew, Kristopher Kelley and Amy, Justin Kelley and Sara, Lisa Strainer and Mike, Trisha Delaney and Andrew, Nick Glidden, Karin Nikerson and Nick, Katie Scott and Jay, Kayla Nickerson and George, Billie Jo Denis, Minh Nguyen and Olivia, Alyssa Labbe and Josh, Shawn Kelley and Gabby. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Chantelle, Derek, Ashley, Kiana, Shae-lynne, Ruairi, Kenzie, Brody, Neveah, Gavin, Hayden, Carver, Hank, McKayla, Cody, Sadie, Kourtnee, Khloee, Ainslie, Peyton, Harper and Olivia. Great-great-grandson, Jamerson. She is survived by her sister, Betty Tilton and Phil, her brother, Ronald Hodsdon and Joan; several nieces and nephews, including Davey Hodsdon who was an extra special nephew; she is also survived by many, many special friends, including Jason Hodge, he has been a grandson to her since she babysat him. Beverly had the biggest heart ever!



Beverly was predeceased by her mother and father; brother, Robert Hodsdon; her daughter, Valerie; and grandson, Cody.



Visiting hours will be at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop on Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Faith Alliance Church, Pleasant Street, Winthrop on Thursday, October 10 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately after services at Glenside Cemetery.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute towards funeral expenses. Mailed to:



Sherry Mather



47 Estates Drive, Unit 3



Manchester, ME 04351







