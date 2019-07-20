Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty May Jones Brackett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BANGOR - Betty May Jones Brackett, 88, peacefully passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on Dec. 28, 1930, to Priscilla (Fortier) Jones and Dr. Richard P. Jones, with Belfast serving as the backdrop of her childhood years. She attended Oak Grove where she formed friendships that would last a lifetime.



In 1952, she married Stuart Brackett Jr. and in 1957 they relocated to a family home in Springfield where Betty served many years, both, as town clerk and post office clerk before concluding her postal career in Hampden.



During her retirement years, Betty volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday mornings but also enjoyed dabbling in the antique business by maintaining booths in several local shops.



Betty was predeceased by Stuart in February 2019; and also her youngest sister, Gail Richards.



She is survived by her son, Richard Brackett and his wife, Cheryl, daughter, Lynn Irish and her husband, Randy; grandchildren, Galen Brackett, Amanda Brackett, Justin Irish and Charlee, and Jillian Rourke and Steven; two great-grandchildren; a special sister, Mary Brown; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a celebration of life gathering at a later date.







