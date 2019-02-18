Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FAIRFIELD CENTER - Betty M. Veilleux, 92, of Fairfield Center, went to be with the love of her life and soul mate, Romeo "Kaiser" Veilleux, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. She was born in Waterville on Jan. 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Hugh and Fern (Donna) Andrews. She graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1945. She spent 59 wonderful years of marriage to her husband, Kaiser, who passed away in 2006. When her children were young, Betty taught Sunday school at Getchell Street Baptist Church and Fairfield Center United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Knitting Club, and Quilting Clubs, and made many beautiful quilts for each of her children, and grandchildren, and showed her work at many quilt shows. Betty volunteered at MaineGeneral Medical Center in the "Doll Factory" for 13 years making dolls for sick children, and in her later years, was a member of the "Silver Sneakers" at Champions Fitness Club. Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was predeceased by her infant daughter, Paula; and her siblings, Donald Andrews, Charles Andrews, Hugh Andrews, Beverly Bickford, and Leone Marble. Betty will be sadly missed by her children, Gail Berry and her husband, David, Steve Veilleux, Jayne Woods, Kim Denis and her husband, Paul, and Melanie Veilleux; her granddaughters, Amy Foss and her husband, Gerald, and Emily Veilleux; her grandsons, Brad Bessey and his wife, Vicki, Brock Denis and his wife. Rileigh, Alex Gerald, and Blake Gerald; her great-granddaughters, Rilee Bessey, and Cassidy Foss; and her great-grandsons, Noah Denis, Elliot Gerald, Ryker Hillman, and Jack Gerald. Betty loved! She fostered many children, all while raising her own family. She loved her grandchildren dearly, and it was such a joy seeing her be around her great-grandchildren. Kaiser was the love of her life. She spoke of him often after his passing, and would tell people how much she loved and missed him. They were together most every moment of the day. They would frequently take trips (just the two of them) to Canada, Jackman, and North Anson to visit their favorite restaurants to have coffee with friends. Betty loved the Lord! She watched the local Christian channel and would sing Hymns to her family. Even in the closing months of her life, her smile would light up the room, and her sweet comments would make her children's day. Her daily hospice caretakers loved Betty, and she will be missed by all of them as well. She was vibrant, and loved the people in her life until her last breath. Many thanks to hospice for their loving care to mom, they all added brightness to her days. "And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him." Hebrews 11:6 ESV Visiting hours will be from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, visiting time will be from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Spring burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at







107 MAIN ST

Fairfield , ME 04937-1528

