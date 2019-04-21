Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Erbe. View Sign





She was born in Gardiner on May 14, 1939, the daughter of Richard and Geneva (Keene) Barnard, she was the middle child out of five children.



Betty married Carlton Hall and had three children Nancy, Peggy and John.



She divorced and then met and fell in love with her second husband William S. Erbe. They eventually moved to Portland in the early 1970s where she worked as an activity director for 30 years at a local nursing care facility. Betty enjoyed crafts, quilt making and photography. She and Bill also had a great love for cats and had many over the years.



Betty and Bill were lucky enough to have a once in a lifetime adventure to Europe and the royal flower show tulips in bloom in Holland. Their gardens at home were beautiful and any spare time was spent keeping them that way



She was predeceased by her parents; youngest sibling Richard; a daughter Peggy; and the love of her life and husband Bill.



Betty is survived by her two children, Nancy (Hall) Macwilliams and John Hall and wife Lynne; three sisters, Beverly Heald, Dorothy Sherman, Sally Grover; a son-in-law, Herbert Sawyer III; many grandchildren; great- grandchildren, a great-greatgrandchild; and many nieces and nephews.



She will be missed by them all.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A reception to follow the memorial service at the American Legion Post #4, 46 Griffin Street, Gardiner. Betty will be laid to rest at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, at a later date.



May peace be with you all.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Betty's name, to an animal shelter of your choice.







53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

Staples Funeral Service
53 Brunswick Avenue
Gardiner , ME 04345
(207) 582-3102
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 21, 2019

