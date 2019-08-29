THORNDIKE - Betty Joy Larson Terkelsen, 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.
Born in Virginia, Minn., Betty Joy Larson was the youngest of five children.
Betty enlisted in the Air Force in 1953, and married Conrad Terkelsen in 1954. The family settled in Hudson, Mass. Betty was devoted to her family and her church.
Betty and Conrad retired and moved to Thorndike in the 1990s. Conrad passed away in 2004. Betty was active in the congregational church and the community and celebrated her 90th birthday in 2016 with friends and family.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Joy Terkelsen and her son, David Terkelsen. In addition to her children and three grandchildren, Betty is survived by her sister, Katherine Carlson, 102; and many nieces and nephews.
The Terkelsen family is extremely grateful to devoted friends, Hazel and Clyde Rumney and Linda and Clyde Rollerson. These dear friends loved Betty and gave her so much time, caring and help over many years which enabled Betty to stay in her home.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Thorndike Congregational Church, 8 Gordon Hill Road, Thorndike, ME 04986. Interment at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road in Augusta will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Donations may be made to the
Central Maine Meals on Wheels organization.
Acknowledgements should be sent to Betty's daughter,
Joy Terkelsen
1265 South Patton Court
Denver, CO 80219
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 29, 2019