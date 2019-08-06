Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 our mother, grandmother and best friend, Betty J. Stevens, passed away peacefully at her home in Gardiner with her daughters, Tracey and Shelley, by her side. Betty was born in Gardiner on Sept. 21, 1948, the daughter of James A. Heath and Phyllis (Newton) Heath. Betty graduated from Gardiner Area High School with honors, class of 1967. She worked for Gardiner Savings Bank for the majority of her career, she began as a teller and eventually became an Assistant Branch Manager. She also worked at Associated Grocer's prior to her retirement.Betty enjoyed kayaking, fishing, camping and taking long scenic rides. Most importantly, she dedicated her life to her family, always showing support in every dream they pursued, she was always thoughtful, she listened without judgement, she gave without expectations; a truly selfless person with a genuine love for everyone she knew. Those who knew Betty were truly blessed.Betty was predeceased by a son, Byron C. Stevens III; her parents and her brother, James E. Heath. She is survived by and will sadly be missed by her three daughters, Tracey Stevens-Wheeler and her husband David of Pittston, Stacey Badillo of Vassalboro and Shelley Sirois and her husband Steve of West Gardiner; seven grandchildren, Steven Sirois II, Sebastian Badillo, Austin Sirois, Adrianna Sirois, Sabian Badillo, Britney Sirois and Christopher Wheeler; and one great-granddaughter, Luna. Betty is also survived by her sisters, Pauline Caron of Gardiner, Nancy Dodge and her husband Ron of West Gardiner, sister-in-law, Kelly Heath of Gardiner, many nieces, nephews, her lifelong best friend, Kathy McManus of Florida, and her loving cat, Roscoe.Betty's request was that family and close friends gather for a luncheon in her honor at Wayside Chapel in West Gardiner on August 31, at 1 p.m."There's only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on"In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kennebec Humane Society.







GARDINER - On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 our mother, grandmother and best friend, Betty J. Stevens, passed away peacefully at her home in Gardiner with her daughters, Tracey and Shelley, by her side. Betty was born in Gardiner on Sept. 21, 1948, the daughter of James A. Heath and Phyllis (Newton) Heath. Betty graduated from Gardiner Area High School with honors, class of 1967. She worked for Gardiner Savings Bank for the majority of her career, she began as a teller and eventually became an Assistant Branch Manager. She also worked at Associated Grocer's prior to her retirement.Betty enjoyed kayaking, fishing, camping and taking long scenic rides. Most importantly, she dedicated her life to her family, always showing support in every dream they pursued, she was always thoughtful, she listened without judgement, she gave without expectations; a truly selfless person with a genuine love for everyone she knew. Those who knew Betty were truly blessed.Betty was predeceased by a son, Byron C. Stevens III; her parents and her brother, James E. Heath. She is survived by and will sadly be missed by her three daughters, Tracey Stevens-Wheeler and her husband David of Pittston, Stacey Badillo of Vassalboro and Shelley Sirois and her husband Steve of West Gardiner; seven grandchildren, Steven Sirois II, Sebastian Badillo, Austin Sirois, Adrianna Sirois, Sabian Badillo, Britney Sirois and Christopher Wheeler; and one great-granddaughter, Luna. Betty is also survived by her sisters, Pauline Caron of Gardiner, Nancy Dodge and her husband Ron of West Gardiner, sister-in-law, Kelly Heath of Gardiner, many nieces, nephews, her lifelong best friend, Kathy McManus of Florida, and her loving cat, Roscoe.Betty's request was that family and close friends gather for a luncheon in her honor at Wayside Chapel in West Gardiner on August 31, at 1 p.m."There's only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on"In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kennebec Humane Society. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close