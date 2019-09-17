BENTON - Betty F. Paul, 78, passed away at home, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with family by her side.
She was born in Waterville, on Sept. 2, 1941, the daughter of John and Lucienne (Grenier) Frappier.
She enjoyed crafting and making jigsaw puzzles.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Nancy McLellan; and son-in-law, Barry Crabbe.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wayne; four children, Wendy Crabbe, Jeff Paul and wife Barb, Kathy Paul, all of Benton and Penny Ferrigan and husband Dave of Waterville; three grandchildren, Melissa Bonnell and husband Adam, Joseph Heisley and Elizabeth Ladabour and husband Alex; two sisters, Kay Rancourt and husband Roland, Barbara Ketchen and husband Robert; three great-grandsons; many nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a private burial, at Betty's request.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Beacon Hospice.
An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 17, 2019