Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Cameron Evans. View Sign

AUBURN - Betty Cameron Evans, 91, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Clover Manor.



Betty was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Sept. 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Henry H. Cameron and Katherine E. Cameron. She attended Medford, Mass. public schools, graduating from Medford High School in 1945. Betty continued her education at the Kathleen Dell Business School in Boston and trained as a medical secretary. Her whole working career was spent managing the offices of Dr. John Vernaglia and Dr. Paul Vernaglia, in Medford.



In 1948, Betty married her high school sweetheart, Gilman G. Evans. They lovingly shared life's journey for 57 years. Gil died on Sept. 1, 2005. The Congregational Church of West Medford was an important part of their life. Gil sang in the choir and served on several church committees. Betty served on committees, was active in the church's Women's League and the annual church fair. For years they prepared and hosted the church's St. Patrick's Day boiled dinner. In her later years, Betty was an active member of the Congregational Church, UCC of Winthrop.



Betty had the gift of easily making friends and holding them close. She was a talented rug hooker and was active in rug hooking groups in New Hampshire and Maine.



Betty was predeceased by her brother, Henry H. Cameron Jr., and sister, Marion C. McManus.



She is survived by her children, Rev. Dr. Jeffrey C. Evans and his wife, Jan of Nashua, N.H., and Laurel Ann Danforth and her husband, Michael of Wayne. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Caleb Evans and his wife, Heather of San Diego, Calif., Katherine "Kait" Danforth of Waterville, Joshua Evans and his wife, Katherine of Nashua, N.H. and Meghann Danforth of Cambridge, Mass. Betty was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Colin and Nora Evans of Nashua, N.H., and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, at the Winthrop Congregational Church UCC, 10 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.



An internment service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, Mass. at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty's name to the



Activities Fund at



Clover Manor,



440 Minot Ave,



Auburn, ME 04210.







AUBURN - Betty Cameron Evans, 91, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Clover Manor.Betty was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Sept. 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Henry H. Cameron and Katherine E. Cameron. She attended Medford, Mass. public schools, graduating from Medford High School in 1945. Betty continued her education at the Kathleen Dell Business School in Boston and trained as a medical secretary. Her whole working career was spent managing the offices of Dr. John Vernaglia and Dr. Paul Vernaglia, in Medford.In 1948, Betty married her high school sweetheart, Gilman G. Evans. They lovingly shared life's journey for 57 years. Gil died on Sept. 1, 2005. The Congregational Church of West Medford was an important part of their life. Gil sang in the choir and served on several church committees. Betty served on committees, was active in the church's Women's League and the annual church fair. For years they prepared and hosted the church's St. Patrick's Day boiled dinner. In her later years, Betty was an active member of the Congregational Church, UCC of Winthrop.Betty had the gift of easily making friends and holding them close. She was a talented rug hooker and was active in rug hooking groups in New Hampshire and Maine.Betty was predeceased by her brother, Henry H. Cameron Jr., and sister, Marion C. McManus.She is survived by her children, Rev. Dr. Jeffrey C. Evans and his wife, Jan of Nashua, N.H., and Laurel Ann Danforth and her husband, Michael of Wayne. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Caleb Evans and his wife, Heather of San Diego, Calif., Katherine "Kait" Danforth of Waterville, Joshua Evans and his wife, Katherine of Nashua, N.H. and Meghann Danforth of Cambridge, Mass. Betty was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Colin and Nora Evans of Nashua, N.H., and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, at the Winthrop Congregational Church UCC, 10 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.An internment service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, Mass. at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at wwwfamilyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty's name to theActivities Fund atClover Manor,440 Minot Ave,Auburn, ME 04210. Funeral Home Roberts Funeral Home

62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

(207) 377-8696 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close