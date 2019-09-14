WATERVILLE - Bettina T. Morin, 94, of Waterville passed away due to complications from a recent surgery on Sept. 8, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.
Betty was born in Waterville on Feb. 9, 1925, the daughter of Thelma (Allen) Tilton. She grew up in Waterville, graduated from Waterville High School and attended college in Sanford, Maine.
She married her high school sweetheart, Bernard Morin, on March 30, 1945. Betty worked in her husbands' insurance business and later worked at Sterns Department Store. For many years, she and Bernard spent summers in Ocean Point, Maine and after they retired, spent their winters in Gulfport, Fla. for over 30 years.
Betty was predeceased by her mother and stepfather Norman Williams; husband Bernard; and a son, Timothy. Betty is survived by her daughter Bella Kimberly Morin, son David and wife Linda of Wayne, son Peter Morin of New York, daughter-in-law Fulljahan Morin of Indiana; five grandchildren, Chad, Derek, Ryan, Shawn and Kamal; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; as well as many friends in Waterville and Florida.
Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St. in Waterville. A burial service will be held on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery the Mount Vernon Road in Augusta.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to:
American Heart
Association
PO Box 417005
Boston MA 02241-7005 or:
Humane Society
of Waterville
100 Webb Rd.
Waterville ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 14, 2019