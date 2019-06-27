Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Veilleux Bolduc. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Bertha Veilleux Bolduc, 94, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her assisted living home in Sierra Vista, Ariz. She was born in Waterville.



She and her late husband, Roland Bolduc, moved to Lake County, Fla. in 1977 after many years owning and operating Bolduc's Superette and Snack Bar in Oakland. After they moved, she and Roland owned and operated the "1st Vertical Blind Factory" in Tavares, Fla.



Bertha loved reading, making crossword puzzles, doing yard work, and playing cards with friends. She and Roland enjoyed their retirement years in Tavares, Fla. and at their summer home in Lake Lure, N.C., where they loved to entertain family and friends. For many years, Bertha took loving care of Roland, who succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2011 at 87. They were married for 66 years. Her last road trip, from Florida to Arizona, which she shared with her two daughters, Janice and Sandra, was a memorable one.



Bertha is survived by her children, Bruce Bolduc and his wife, Pat of Waterville, Sandra Clark of Burbank, Calif., Janice Bolduc and her long-time companion, Kevin Potter of Bisbee, Ariz., Paul Bolduc and his wife, Jackie, of Longwood, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorraine Zelenkewich, of Conn.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; seven brothers and three sisters.



Bertha enjoyed her last few years in a beautiful five bedroom memory care home which she loved dearly. Bertha's pleasant disposition, strong character, and joy of life became a beacon of light amongst her friends and caregivers. She will be sorely missed.







