Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 Funeral service 10:00 AM the Second Baptist Church 3022 West River Road Sidney , ME

SIDNEY - Bernice Blethen, 87, died Oct. 11, 2019, at home, with her family by her side.



She was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Oakland. Bernice was the daughter of Roy and Lena Lambert. She attended Freedom Academy in Freedom, and attended her class reunions there for over 70 years. She married Parker Blethen on June 17, 1950. For most of her life, Bernice was a dedicated homemaker who put caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren above all else. She also spent time working at Hathaway Shirt, Diamond National Mill, and the James H. Bean School cafeteria, where she was a favorite of students and staff.



Bernice's favorite places on earth were her camp on Messalonskee Lake, Belgrade, and the camp on Spencer Bay, Moosehead Lake. Parker and Bernice bought land on Messalonskee Lake that could only be reached by a camp road and then walking across the railroad tracks. They spent the next 50 years making it into a beautiful camp, bit by bit. When she and Parker first started visiting the camp on Moosehead Lake, it was only accessible by boat, which made for some major adventures.



Bernice was organizer and hostess to innumerable events and parties at the camps for family and friends. Everyone was welcomed with food and lots of laughs. She was party girl extraordinaire. Bernice liked to cook and crochet. Every child and grandchild had one of her homemade Afghans.



Bernice was predeceased by her husband; her parents; brother, Frank, sister, Kay; son, George; and grandson Ryan.



She is survived by her children, Dale Blethen and wife, Joan of Sidney, Jeanne Lothrop and husband, David of Cape Cod, Mass., and David Blethen and partner, Billie of Sidney; her five grandchildren, Shawn Lothrop and his wife, Heather, Rebecca Halloway and her husband, Craig, Robert Blethen and his wife Adriana, Chad Blethen and his partner, Angela, and Chelsea Hilton and her husband, Ken; her 12 great-grandchildren, Eliana, Serissa, Marcus, Jesse, Robby, Paola, Gabriela, Tait, Kyan, Genesis, Georgette and Bauer; her five grandstepchildren, Brandi, Amanda, Brad, James, and Shallon; her siblings, Keith Lambert and wife, Beverly, and Sheila Bickford and husband, John; her siblings-in-law, Edith Ladd, Floyd Blethen, Roger Blethen, and Stacey Blethen; and her many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to say a special thanks to Brandi Dumont, Taylor Dumont, and Missi Burgess for their special care and attention to Bernice in the last two years of her life.



Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, October 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, October 17, at 10 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church, 3022 West River Road, Sidney.



Online condolences may be offered and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Second Baptist Church



3022 West River Road



Sidney, ME 04330







